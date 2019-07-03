ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters from Oregon and Alaska continue to work a wildfire that sent a large plume of smoke over Alaska’s largest city.

The fire was at 30 percent contained Wednesday. Officials had initially said Tuesday the fire was 80 percent contained, but then revised that.

The brush fire in a heavily wooded area of east Anchorage prompted temporary evacuations. Fire officials said there were no injuries or reports of lost structures from the fire, which was being held at less than a square mile (sq. kilometer).

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anchorage remains under a total burn ban, which includes no fireworks.

Alaska Division of Forestry spokeswoman Stephanie Bishop described Alaska as a “dry and hot area.” She urged people to create defensible spaces around their homes.