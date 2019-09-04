ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are investigating the traffic death of a Nikiski woman.

Trooper say 73-year-old Kim Lee died at the scene of the Tuesday afternoon crash on the Kenai Spur Highway.

According to troopers, 82-year-old George Delano of Nikiski was driving a pickup truck when the vehicle cross over the center lane at milepost 18 of the highway.

Troopers say the vehicle struck Lee’s pickup truck.

Delano was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trooper say both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

This report has been corrected to show the crash victim was a woman, not a man.