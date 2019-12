ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 25-year-old Nikiski man died and another individual sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision on the Kenai Spur Highway.

Alaska State Troopers say Alexander Henry was heading north shortly before 8 a.m. Friday when his Ford Fiesta crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck.

Troopers say Henry died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup was flown to an Anchorage hospital.