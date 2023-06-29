BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.03 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 66 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $12.83 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.59 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.07 billion, or $3.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $51.22 billion.

