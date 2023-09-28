BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.45 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 94 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $12.94 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.95 billion.

