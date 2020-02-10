ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A couple from Idaho and two men in a car driven by a man from Las Vegas were identified Monday as the four people killed in a head-on wreck on a northeast Nevada highway during the weekend.

Michael R. Crispin, 60, and Gwendolyn Crispin, 61, of Meridian, Idaho, died when their Hyundai Sonata was hit by a Subaru Impreza driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 93 south of Wells, Chief Deputy Elko County Coroner Nicholas Czegledi said.

The Subaru driver, Efrain Madera-Tadeo, 26, of Las Vegas, and passenger Edgar Jovany Morales-Contreras, 24, also were killed in the crash before noon Saturday. Morales-Contreras’ hometown wasn’t immediately known, Czegledi said.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jonathan Goolsby said investigators believe the Subaru, with Oregon license plates, was speeding and passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone when the crash occurred about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Wells and Interstate 80.

This story corrects that the Subaru Impreza was driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 93, not the Hyundai Sonata, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.