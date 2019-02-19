LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A new trial has been scheduled for a northern Idaho man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 28-day-old daughter.
The Lewiston Tribune reports 28-year-old Daniel Alldrin’s trial in 2nd District Court is scheduled for June 10.
A Nez Perce County jury was unable to reach a verdict following an eight-day trial in November.
A previous trial was scheduled for May 2018 in Clearwater County, but it was called off after a jury could not be seated.
Most Read Local Stories
- Surprise! If you get a call from this man, it’s no scam. The state really has money for you.
- How Puget Sound-area school districts will make up days lost to historic snowfall
- Washington handles runaway foster kids with handcuffs, shackles and jail. Is there a better way?
- Tim Eyman under investigation in theft of $70 chair from Office Depot WATCH
- Starting Tuesday, Renton's freeway carpool lanes make a $197 million connection
The Orofino man was arrested in October 2016 following the death of Casandra Lynn Alldrin.
According to court records, the infant died from multiple organ failure from blunt force trauma that involved extensive bruising and internal injuries.
Alldrin told authorities he thought a speaker had fallen on the child.
___
Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com