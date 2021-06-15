SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education officials accepted a federal decision barring them from taxing millions in federal aid sent to school districts near tribal areas and military bases.

Public Education Department Secretary Ryan Stewart said Tuesday that the state will not appeal because it would likely fail in court.

The decision means more money for some school districts as they keep both their federal and state funding. The Legislature had planned to allow them to do so starting next year.

“We don’t lose $1 of education funding in the state,” Stewart said in an interview last week, in which took some responsibility for his department missing a March 3, 2020 deadline for the application to take Impact Aid credits. “Now the big problem that that presents, of course, is that’s not how the Legislature budgeted for the FY 21 year.”

Unless the state taps into reserve funding for at least $35 million, there will be a statewide education budget shortfall that could affect all school districts.

Stewart also criticized federal education officials for rescinding approval of the application on April 15, about four months after it had approved it and the state Legislature had passed the annual budget.

“We remain deeply troubled by the Department of Education’s multiple errors, miscommunications and ultimate decision in this process,” Stewart said Tuesday.

