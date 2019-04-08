BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public libraries will have to filter access on their internet services so that obscene and pornographic material can’t be accessed.

Republican Gov. Brad Little signed into law late last week legislation intended to prevent minors from using personal laptops, tablets, smartphones or other devices to access pornographic sites.

The law amends a previous law that only dealt with publicly accessible computers.

The new law adds publicly accessible wireless internet.

Officials say public libraries will have to update their policies, and that up to 35 rural libraries might need to install equipment. The Estimated cost is up to $2,500 per library, but possibly much less depending on the type of system.

The law goes into effect on July 1, 2020.