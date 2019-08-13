BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has reached a deal with the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation to build a new headquarters in Boise.

Fish and Game in a news release on Tuesday says construction of the 70,000-square-foot (6,500-square-meter) building is scheduled to begin in 2020 and be finished by 2022.

Fish and Game will lease the new building for 25 years from the foundation, a nonprofit established in 1990 to bolster the state’s fishing, hunting and wildlife heritage through financial support of various projects and activities.

The lease would cost up to $1.2 annually, and when it ends Fish and Game would own the building outright.

Officials say the existing building from the mid-1960s has reached the end of its useful life and will be demolished to make room for the new headquarters.