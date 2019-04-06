FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The official arrival date of the first Canada goose this year in Fairbanks was 3:51 p.m. on March 30.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that is the earliest date for the arrival of the first goose, breaking the previous record of April 2, set in 2010 and matched in 2016.

But the record comes with an asterisk. There is only circumstantial evidence the bird was a wild migrating goose and not a domesticated goose.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Mark Ross keeps records of the arrival of the first goose since he started at the department in 1996.

Ross’ observation is used to determine the winner of a local Goosewatcher contest.

North Pole resident Logan Llewellyn won the prize for guessing 3:50 p.m.

Ross saw the goose but didn’t get a photograph of the bird.

