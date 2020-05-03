A new cluster of coronavirus cases has been detected by testing at the Lummi Nation, tribal health officials reported Friday.

Sixteen new cases announced Wednesday through Saturday by the Lummi health department bring the tribe’s total to 40 people infected. Before this outbreak, the reservation hadn’t had a new case in weeks.

“This hurts my heart,” Lawrence Solomon, chairman of the Lummi Indian Business Council, said in a Friday address to the Lummi people on Facebook. “I am deeply concerned. This is alarming information. I pray for our community to have the strength to stay strong in the fight against this deadly virus.”

Solomon also announced the council extended its stay-home order through May 31 and added a curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“It is apparent that families and their children are not following the shelter in place order or practicing social distancing,” the tribe wrote in a Facebook post. “Part of this new cluster involves families visiting other households.”

The tribe was among the first to enact a strict stay-home order, on March 22, to starve the virus of opportunities to spread. The tribe also took early steps to obtain testing supplies and educate the community about keeping apart.

But the order is particularly difficult in tribal communities in which gathering, particularly among generations of family members, is a deeply embedded way of life.

Solomon urged tribal members not to cast blame for the outbreak but to stand strong together — while staying apart. “It’s against our culture… but please continue to stay home.”

All the newly infected people were younger than 40, according to tribal health statistics: 44% were 19 or younger, 50% were in their 20s and 6% were in their 30s.

“All age groups can be affected,” the tribe’s health center wrote on Facebook.

People who tested positive for the virus have been ordered to self-quarantine, and tribal health officers are tracking their close contacts.

Since March, Lummi tribal health practitioners have tested 410 people. Of those, 368 tested negative, 40 tested positive and two had indeterminate results. In all, 21 people in the community who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.