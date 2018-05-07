UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) — Three data centers being constructed in Umatilla County for use by an Amazon data center subsidiary are creating tension between Umatilla County and the city of Umatilla.

The East Oregonian reports two local governments have a disagreement on how to allocate a yearly payment that’s part of the development deal.

The developer, Vadata, will forgo paying some property taxes for 15 years in exchange for other types of payments, including a $4 million annual payment.

The county says it will give the city $1 million of that each year, but the city wants $2 million.

The two sides have not signed an agreement about how the payments will be divided.

The city has filed a public records act request with the county about meetings it had on the matter.

