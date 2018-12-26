ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Marine Highway System says an additional $30 million in public money is needed to install crew quarters on the state’s two new ferries.
The Anchorage Daily News reports adding crew quarters will allow the ferries Tazlina and Hubbard to be used on longer routes than originally planned.
The new ferries were designed for specific roles, but cuts to ferry service means the ships will need to enter general service.
Marine Highway director Shirley Marquardt says the funding would come from the Marine Highway System fund. Work could begin this summer if the state Legislature authorizes the expense.
The Alaska Marine Transportation Advisory Board revealed at a meeting last week that tens of millions of dollars will also be needed to construct support facilities for the vessels.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com