RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada rancher suing to block construction of the largest lithium mine in the U.S. says the government’s environmental assessment of the project relies on a baseline set by a consultant for the mining company with a conflict of interest that trivializes potential harm to water resources and wildlife near the Oregon line.

Bartell Ranch LLC wants a judge to order the Bureau of Land Management to provide documents and internal communications with all third-party consultants the agency used to reach its conclusion that Lithium Nevada’s mine won’t affect threatened species or significant scientific, cultural or historic resources.

The ranch filed a lawsuit in February challenging plans for the Thacker Pass mine it says would rob the ranch of its water rights.

The bureau hired its own independent consultant, ICF International, to prepare the scientific foundation for a 2,700-page environmental impact statement.

But it includes 1,300 pages of studies that established the models and baseline created by Tyler Cluff, a hydrogeologist for Piteau Associates.

The ranch’s new motion filed last week says Cluff currently is serving as an expert for Lithium Nevada in a separate water rights proceeding in which he’s relying on much of the same data and work he did for the mine’s assessment.

Piteau didn’t respond to requests for comment.