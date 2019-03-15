RENO, Nev. (AP) — State agriculture officials have ordered the quarantine or a horse in southern Nevada that tested positive for an equine herpes virus after the state high school rodeo last month in Pahrump.
The Nevada Department of Agriculture said Friday there is no public health risk. But it’s warning horse owners in Nevada and surrounding states to watch for signs of a fever, cough or runny nose in any animals that may have been exposed to the virus known as EHV-1.
State Veterinarian JJ Goicoechea says it can cause respiratory disease in young horses, abortions in pregnant mares and neurologic disease in older horses. It can be spread through contact with exposed animals, people, equipment and vehicles.
The state rodeo was held in Pahrump Feb. 22-24. No details have been released about the quarantined facility in Clark County.
Most Read Local Stories
- Police officer’s 31-second scuffle with a handcuffed man has cost Seattle nearly $160,000 WATCH
- Vikram Jandhyala, innovation leader at UW, dies at 47
- Weekend warm-up in Seattle — and it may not be just a 'fake-out spring'
- Rainier Beach community harbors hopes, fears ahead of upzones that could remake neighborhood VIEW
- Permanent daylight saving time clears another hurdle, passing Washington state Senate