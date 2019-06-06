LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada National Guard has identified a soldier who was killed during a training accident Tuesday night as 51-year-old Guard Staff Sgt. David W. Gallagher of Las Vegas.

Gallagher was killed and three other soldiers were injured when a tank rolled over at Fort Irwin, California, where the soldiers’ Idaho-based brigade is undergoing a month-long training.

Lt. Col. Mickey Kirschenbaum says Gallagher was an armor crewman who joined the military in 1988 and enlisted in the Nevada Army Guard in 2009.

The three other soldiers who were injured were released from the hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.