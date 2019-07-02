BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada National Guard is honoring a soldier killed during a training accident tank crash in California last month.

Guard staff Sgt. David W. Gallagher was buried Tuesday at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery outside Las Vegas.

Nevada guard officials say the 51-year-old soldier from Las Vegas was awarded the Nevada Medal of Valor for pushing another soldier to safety as the M1A1 Abrams battle tank rolled over during the June 4 accident at Fort Irwin, California.

Three other soldiers from an Idaho-based brigade were injured.

Gallagher was an armor crewman who joined the military in 1988 and enlisted in the Nevada Army Guard in 2009.

Officials awarded him a Meritorious Service Medal for a decade of Nevada guard service and two Army Reserve Component Achievement medals for “exemplary behavior” between 2012 and 2018.