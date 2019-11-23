JACKPOT, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a light plane crashed and burned after taking off from a small northeastern Nevada airport near the border with Idaho.

Elko County sheriff’s Sgt. Nick Czegledi (SEG’-leh-dee) said Saturday the identities of those killed in the crash late Friday near Jackpot weren’t being released pending confirmation through autopsies.

Czegledi said a witness said the plane took off to the south and then banked hard to the east before losing altitude before crashing.

He said National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration officials were expected to arrive in the area to investigate the crash.

Jackpot is on U.S. 93 and 41 miles (76 kilometers) south of Twin Falls, Idaho.