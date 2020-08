Almost 17,000 Snohomish County households were without power Monday morning.

At 7 a.m., the Snohomish County Public Utility District’s website showed power outages in an area between Shoreline and Everett, affecting 16,809 customers.

The PUD’s site did not give the cause of the outage, but by 8:30 a.m., it showed that power had been restored to all but 3,353 customers.