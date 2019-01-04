ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s congressional delegation says the U.S. Navy plans to name a new destroyer after the late former U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens.

The Anchorage Daily News reports that Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer announced the news Friday.

Stevens died in a plane crash in Alaska in 2010. At the time of his death, he had been the longest continuously serving U.S. senator, with a tenure that lasted between 1968 and 2009.

Stevens was convicted in 2008 of federal charges of failing to report gifts, but the conviction was overturned after his defeat in that year’s election.

