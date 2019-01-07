ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The names of two Alaska Native teenagers have been added to a plaque commemorating the first summit of North America’s highest mountain more than a century ago.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports the plaque now bears the names of teens John Fredsen and Esaias George, who took part in the 1913 expedition led by Alaska Native climber Walter Harper on the mountain now known as Denali.

The marker and accompanying photo are exhibited at the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

The two teenagers did not summit because they ran the base camp.

But Hall of Fame director Harlow Robinson says adding their names was the right decision.

He says the job they did was crucial to the expedition.