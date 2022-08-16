LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — The three people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 101 near Lincoln City have been identified.

Claude Segerson, 69, Matthew Phillips, 31, and Christopher Padilla, 30, all of the Oregon town of Otis, died Monday, Oregon State Police said.

The crash happened about 10:40 a.m., 2 miles north of Lincoln Beach.

Police said the initial investigation shows Phillips was southbound in a Chevrolet S-19 Blazer when he crossed the highway’s center line and hit a Freightliner Dump Truck head-on.

The truck, driven by Segerson, was sent down an embankment, while the Blazer stopped in the northbound lanes, police said. Both drivers and Phillips’ passenger, Padilla, were pronounced dead at the scene.