PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified a person shot and killed in a wooded area off Capitol Highway in Southwest Portland.

Police said officers were called to reports of a shooting on Sunday and found 53-year-old Kimberly Lambright, of Portland, dead, KATU-TV reported. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death as a gunshot wound, and the manner was homicide.

According to court records, Lambright’s boyfriend was wounded in a shooting in the same location on March 7. An affidavit said she led officers down a service road and to a tent, where her boyfriend had been shot in his abdomen and leg.

In a police interview about that shooting, Lambright told officers she had lived at the camp for over a year. She said about ten other campsites were nearby, and that she had a confrontation with someone in late January.

Police said they were looking for a person of interest in the March 7 shooting case, but have not yet identified a suspect in Lambright’s shooting death.

Police said the shooting marked the 23rd homicide in Portland in 2021.