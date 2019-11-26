BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho man has filed documents to keep alive his federal court challenge to the constitutionality of Idaho’s ballot initiative process.

Ryan Isbelle of Lewiston filed an amended complaint Monday in U.S. District Court.

Isbelle says Idaho’s initiative rules violate the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection clause because they give more weight to voters in some districts.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye in October didn’t rule on the merits of the case but said Isbelle lacked standing to bring the lawsuit because he hadn’t tried to get an initiative on the ballot.

Nye gave Isbelle 30 days to file an amended complaint.

In Isbelle’s filing Monday, he says he’s collecting signatures for an active ballot initiative to raise Idaho’s minimum wage and included a notarized signature sheet.

The Idaho attorney general’s office declined to comment Tuesday.