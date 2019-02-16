EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A 37-year-old music teacher has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to four misdemeanor counts of third-degree sexual abuse with an underage student.

The Register-Guard reports that Gabriel Donovan Dickinson also received three years of probation at his sentencing Thursday in Lane County Circuit Court.

Assistant Lane County District Attorney JoAnn Miller says the victim’s age at the time of the abuse and the type of abuse meant the crimes were misdemeanors.

Dickinson taught at Cottage Grove High School.

He must now register as a sex offender and forfeit his teaching certification and license. He’s also not allowed to have contact with minors, and must complete sex offender treatment.

