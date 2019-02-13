MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) — The murder trial for a southwestern Idaho man charged in connection with the stabbing death of his landlady began in Mountain Home this week.

Scott Riggs, 41, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the death of 71-year-old Paula Febrache. Jury selection began Tuesday; the trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

Febrache’s husband reported her missing on Aug. 25, 2017 when she didn’t return home at the expected time. Her body was found the next day in the trunk of her vehicle, which was several miles away.

Riggs rented a home from Febrache, and the two had worked together at a Walmart in Mountain Home. Police say traces of Febrache’s blood were found in Riggs’ truck, and a pawn shop employee said he sold Riggs the knife used in the stabbing.