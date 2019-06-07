ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — New trapping restrictions approved by the Anchorage Assembly are now in effect.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the assembly last month restricted areas where traps can be placed out of concern that traps targeting fox and coyotes are instead catching pet dogs.

Trapping will be banned within a quarter-mile of trailheads, campgrounds and homes and within 50 yards (45.7 meters) of developed trails. Offshoot trails are excluded.

A trap or snare set within the municipality must be marked with a trapper identification number and the owner’s contact information.

Under state law, trapping is banned already across much of Anchorage including parts of Chugach State Park.

The new city law will mostly affect areas near Bird Creek, Girdwood and Chugiak.

The Alaska Trappers Association opposes the new law.

