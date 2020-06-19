PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of people are expected at events Friday in the Portland, Oregon metropolitan region to celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday heralding the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed.

A rally was planned around a fountain alongside the Willamette River in downtown Portland, as well as a Juneteenth block party and a children’s march. A protest against police brutality and racial injustice was also planned for Friday evening and will mark the 23rd consecutive day of demonstrations in Oregon’s largest city.

Demonstrators on Thursday night tore down a statue of George Washington, the nation’s first president and a slaveholder.

Portland this week designated June 19 a paid holiday for city workers and Gov. Kate Brown plans to introduce a bill to make it a state holiday. A rally and march was also planned in Lake Oswego, a Portland suburb.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has encouraged city workers with a paid day off to do something to expand their understanding of the African-American experience in U.S. history and of racial injustice.