PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist has died in a collision in Gresham.
KOIN-TV reports the motorcyclist died at the scene of the late Saturday night crash. The motorcyclist’s name was not immediately released.
Gresham police say the motorcycle was heading north on Hogan Drive when it crashed into a vehicle that was turning into a business parking lot.
Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.
Most Read Local Stories
- Police officer’s 31-second scuffle with a handcuffed man has cost Seattle nearly $160,000 WATCH
- More delays for Washington ferry riders as damaged motor sidelines vessel
- Sound Transit CEO considers outside contractors to run Highway 520 buses
- Vikram Jandhyala, innovation leader at UW, dies at 47
- Here comes the sun: Seattle could hit 70s early next week
No citations or arrests have been made.
___
Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/