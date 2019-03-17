PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist has died in a collision in Gresham.

KOIN-TV reports the motorcyclist died at the scene of the late Saturday night crash. The motorcyclist’s name was not immediately released.

Gresham police say the motorcycle was heading north on Hogan Drive when it crashed into a vehicle that was turning into a business parking lot.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

No citations or arrests have been made.

___

Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/