MORO, Ore. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist died after being hit by a wild turkey in the north central Oregon.

Oregon State Police say the crash happened Sunday two miles north of Moro on U.S. 97. Vanesa Gunther of Junction City died at the scene.

Troopers said an initial investigation shows the turkey flew into a northbound vehicle before colliding with 55-year-old Gunther, who was traveling south. Police say Gunther crossed the northbound lane and hit a guardrail.

Moro is a small city east of Portland.