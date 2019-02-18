SUBLIMITY, Ore. (AP) — A mother and her 3-year-old son walked out of Silver Falls State Park after getting lost on a hike and spending the night in sub-freezing temperatures.

KGW-TV reports Monday that 24-year-old Josie Chysm, of Salem, and her son set out on a hike around noon Sunday with Chysm’s boyfriend, 25-year-old Joshua Dixsen.

But the trio became lost and Dixsen hiked out for help while Chysm and the boy waited under a tree along the Rim Trail.

Dixsen was able to make a cell phone call around 3 a.m. and the mother and son were rescued shortly after 8 a.m.

They were cold and wet but otherwise unharmed.

The group didn’t have proper clothing or gear for winter weather.

Temperatures dropped into the 20s overnight.

Authorities also rescued another hiker in the Columbia River Gorge late Sunday.

