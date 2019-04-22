GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — A 27-year-old woman and her mother, who is visiting from Tennessee, are missing after leaving for a hike in the Lost Lake Wilderness on Mount Hood.

The Gresham Police Department says Lauren Zanko’s fiance called police after they didn’t return Sunday.

He told police he last heard from them just before 4 p.m. when they said they were headed on a hike.

The women were not prepared for an overnight trip.

Authorities haven’t found their 2018 Hyundai Ioniq with Oregon plates 344KZF.

Lost Lake is about a two hour drive from Portland and features an easy day hike with stunning views of Mount Hood.