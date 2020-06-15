RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a red-flag warning due to high fire danger for most of Nevada stretching into parts of California, Arizona and Utah.

The service issued the warning Monday because of a combination of high winds, low humidity and warm temperatures from Las Vegas to the northern borders with Oregon and Idaho.

It says the critical fire conditions can cause wildfires to grow rapidly before first-responders can contain them.

The warning extends into Tuesday for the Las Vegas area, Lake Mead, and parts of Lincoln and White Pine counties.

The forecast calls for winds from 15 to 30 mph (24 to 48 kph) , with gusts up to 40 mph (64 kph).

Humidity levels are as low as 5% in parts of eastern Nevada, and between 10% and 20% elsewhere.

The warning expires Monday night for most of the western half of the state.