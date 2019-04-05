CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Scientists have completed the most detailed map yet of the geologic fault at the foot of the Teton Range, one of the most visually striking and potentially dangerous seismic areas in North America.

They’re hopeful the map can improve understanding of the earthquake risk in and around Jackson Hole in western Wyoming. Millions of tourists visit the vacation spot every year.

Copies of the map are now available through the Wyoming State Geological Survey.

One side of the Teton fault can be seen in the famous profile of the Tetons. Slippage along the fault has pushed the mountains to their present height some 7,000 feet (2,130 meters) above Jackson Hole.

Scientists think the fault could produce an earthquake as powerful as magnitude 7.5, strong enough to cause serious damage.