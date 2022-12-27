PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves and strong winds battered much of Oregon on Tuesday, with stormy conditions gripping the Pacific Northwest as other parts of the nation are reeling from a ferocious winter storm that killed dozens.

Thirty-foot waves (9 meters) are expected to break along the entire Oregon coast, the National Weather Service said, with wave heights possibly topping 40 feet (12 meters) on the north coast.

“In situations like this, we recommend that people stay off the beach entirely,” said Brian Nieuwenhuis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Medford office. “I’d be very concerned about anybody going out on the beach and very concerned about any infrastructure located close to the surf zone.”

The weather conditions forced several state parks to close temporarily.

Oregon State Parks announced emergency closures for Ecola, Cape Lookout and Cape Meares due to high winds and the potential for falling trees. Sunset Bay State Park near Coos Bay was closed because of extreme high tides and flooding, the agency said.

A high wind warning is in effect for much of the coast, with gusts expected to reach 80 mph (130 kph), according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could hit 60 mph (97 kph) in the Portland metro area.

Strong winds downed power lines and felled trees, knocking out power for more than 100,000 customers as of noon Tuesday, outage maps from utilities Pacific Power and Portland General Electric showed. Most of the outages were reported in the western half of the state.

A city-wide power outage in Astoria prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to close its Department of Motor Vehicles office there for the day.

Pacific Power said over 250 field and support personnel, including service crews from out of state, were working to assess and repair damage caused by the strong winds.

Officials also are warning residents in northwest Oregon to be wary of potential landslides because of coastal flooding or heavy rain.