PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A McMinnville woman who authorities say caused the death of her 3-month-old baby in 2017 after a night of drinking alcohol was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 31-year-old Clely A. Flores-Ramirez was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest in November in Yamhill County Circuit Court to criminally negligent homicide.

She was ordered to complete a substance abuse program as part of her three years of post-prison supervision.

Oregon court records say Flores-Ramirez has prior convictions since 2016 for driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving with a suspended license, and attempted driving under the influence of intoxicants.

McMinnville police said Raquel Ramirez was brought to a hospital Nov. 21, 2017, with a severe brain injury and died two days later.

