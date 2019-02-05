PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mother of a 27-year-old woman who investigators believe died after she tumbled out of her mother’s moving car has been sentenced to five days in jail.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 50-year-old Jennifer Weathers pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving under the influence of intoxicants on Aug. 18 when her daughter Meighan Cordie died.
Cordie’s body was found several days later down an embankment by the side of a rural Yamhill County road.
Prosecutors say they were headed home from a wedding when the women argued about leaving the party and Cordie somehow exited the vehicle.
Weathers didn’t face homicide charges after Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry said that an investigation came up with insufficient evidence. The state medical examiner’s office ruled Cordie’s death was accidental.
A charge that Weathers recklessly endangered her 3-year-old granddaughter was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com