PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Albany woman who is criminally accused of doping her 5-month-old baby with methadone reportedly to get him to sleep now faces a $900,000 lawsuit.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit, filed Friday by a lawyer representing the interests of her son, also attempts to stop Magan McDermott from collecting a $130,000 pending payment from the state for the death of her 15-year-old daughter.

McDermott lost custody of her daughter in 2015, and her daughter died from gastrointestinal problems in 2016 under the watch of the Oregon Department of Human Services. The lawsuit states that the $130,000 is the only asset that 34-year-old McDermott has.

McDermott has been in Benton County Jail since November, and her criminal attorney couldn’t be reached for comment on her behalf.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges including delivery of methadone to a minor.

