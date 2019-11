ADAK, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Earthquake Center says an earthquake hit the Andreanof Islands region.

The center says the magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck at 3:54 p.m. Saturday. The epicenter was 59 miles (95 km) southeast of Adak, a village of about 300 people.

The center says the earthquake was felt in Adak.

The earthquake had a depth of about 16 miles (26 km).

The National Tsunami Warning Center says a tsunami is not expected.