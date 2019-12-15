ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Residents of Anchorage and the Matsu Valley felt a light earthquake that hit the Cook Inlet region Sunday night, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

The magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit at 6:30 p.m. and had an epicenter that was 22 miles (36 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage, the state’s biggest city. The earthquake had a depth of 40 miles (64 km), according to the center.

On Dec. 7, people in Anchorage and Eagle River reporting feeling a small earthquake that struck the Cook Inlet region. The magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit at 3:23 p,.m. and had an epicenter that was 17 miles (27 km) northeast of Tyonek, a village of about 170 people, and 29 miles (47 km) west of Anchorage. The earthquake had a depth of about 32 miles (51 km).