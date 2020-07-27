JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A moderate earthquake, an aftershock of last week’s magnitude 7.8 quake off the Alaska Peninsula, occurred in the same region Monday, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

The center said Monday’s quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 and was located at a depth of about 18 miles (29 km). It was centered about 80 miles (129 km) from King Cove, where it was lightly felt, the center said. The King Cove Department of Public Safety sent a notice to residents stating that continued aftershocks were expected.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake last Tuesday was centered in waters 65 miles (105 kilometers) south-southeast of the tiny community of Perryville, at a depth of 17 miles (28 km), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It generated tsunami warnings that were canceled after the earthquake created a wave of a less than a foot (30 centimeters).