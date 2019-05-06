BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state judge has declared a mistrial in a prison riot case amid allegations that the Idaho Department of Correction withheld some evidence and may have altered a report.

The Idaho Press reports 4th District Judge Nancy Baskin declared a mistrial last week in the case against seven defendants that prosecutors say participated in the January 2018 incident.

Both the prosecutor and the defense attorneys requested the mistrial, saying it was clear that prison officials failed to turn over all of the documents they had concerning the case. A correctional officer earlier testified that the name of a victim in the case appeared to have been changed on a report that he had written about the incident.

Prosecutors say the riot consisted of two fights coordinated by one group of inmates against another. Fourteen inmates were charged in connection with the case; several of them have accepted plea deals.

Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt declined to comment on the matter.

