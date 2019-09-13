MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Search crews have recovered the body of a 16-year-old north-central Idaho boy who went missing after falling over a waterfall on Elk Creek.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports search crews located the body of Luis Diaz on Wednesday, but were unable to reach the remains until Thursday afternoon.

He was hiking with friends Sunday when he slipped and fell down Elk Creek Falls. Though his friends saw him fall, they did not see him again after he entered the water.

Searchers were initially hindered by high water flows. They worked throughout the week to lower the level of the water using a spillway upstream, so that some crew members could rappel down the face of the waterfalls to check behind the curtain of water, and others could search the deep pool behind the waterfall.

