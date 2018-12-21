ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The body of a missing snowmobiler has been found, but the search continues for the woman’s missing husband.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports the body of LaVerne Pettigen was found Friday in Big Lake north of Anchorage.

Alaska State Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters says troopers used sonar and a remotely operated vehicle to find the woman, who went missing with her husband, Van Pettigen, nearly a week ago.

The couple had planned an afternoon ride Dec. 14 out of Big Lake. A daughter, LaTisha Pettigen, has said she spoke to her father by phone Friday and her mother left a voice message Sunday morning.

Dozens of volunteers have participated in the search for the couple.

Peters says the search for Van Pettigen would continue Friday and likely resume Saturday.

