ATHOL, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho man who was missing since Thursday night was found Sunday afternoon, pinned by an all-terrain vehicle that had crashed.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports 66-year-old Howard Coates of Athol was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

A family riding dirt bikes on Sunday found Coates in northern Kootenai County. Sheriff’s deputies said he was pinned against a tree by an ATV that had crashed off the roadway and out of sight. He had been pinned there since Thursday night.

Coates’ family filed a missing person report when he didn’t return on Thursday, and search and rescue teams and volunteers had been searching for him.

