BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) — A missing hunter has been found dead in the Wallowa Mountains in eastern Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Andrew Dennis’ body was found late Sunday morning.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office says it appears he died in “a tragic accident.”

The sheriff’s office says Dennis left his home in Haines with his dog Sept. 28 for a one-day hunting trip in the East Eagle Creek area.

He left a map of his route with his wife, and law enforcement was notified of his disappearance the next day.

Searchers looked for Dennis throughout the week. His dog, a Jack Russell terrier named Barney, was found in good health Saturday.

Haines is a small city in Baker County.

