FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A 26-year-old Soldotna man reported missing on a hike Monday east of Fairbanks was found dead in a state recreation area.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports state park rangers on all-terrain vehicles found the body of Jarred Allen in the Chena River State Recreation Area.

Alaska State Troopers spokesman Ken Marsh says hypothermia is the suspected cause of death. Temperatures Sunday were in single digits.

Allen left Friday on a solo hike and was due to return Sunday. His family reported him overdue Monday and a search was launched.

Rangers found Allen in the Angel Creek Valley area off Mile 49 Chena Hot Springs Road. He was about 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) off the road and 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from the upper Angel Creek Cabin.

An autopsy was planned.

