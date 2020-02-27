NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — A body found in Newport Bay has been identified as that of a fisherman who has been missing for nearly three weeks, the Newport Police Department said Thursday.

Norman Grant was reported missing on Feb. 9 and hadn’t been seen since the evening of Feb. 8, Chief Jason Malloy said in a statement.

Cell phone records and video from local surveillance cameras put Grant’s last known location near a fishing boat that he worked on called the F/V Prolifik. The boat was moored at Hallmark Fisheries.

Grant’s body was discovered about 80 feet (24 meters) south of the Hallmark Fisheries dock when another boat ran into something under the water on Feb. 26. A subsequent inspection of the boat found clothing entangled in the vessel’s prop and a diver was called in.

No cause of death or other details about the case have been released.